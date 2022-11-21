Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.