Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Park Hills Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

