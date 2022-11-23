Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.