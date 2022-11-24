Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
