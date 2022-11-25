Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Park Hills today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. We will see clear s…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is foreca…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Park Hills area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 16-degree low is forecasted. It sho…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Pe…
This evening in Park Hills: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Park Hills fo…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Clear. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's to…