Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.