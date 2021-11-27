 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News