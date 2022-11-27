Temperatures in Park Hills will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Perio…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is foreca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Pe…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
This evening in Park Hills: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…
This evening in Park Hills: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Park Hills fo…