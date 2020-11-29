 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

