Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.