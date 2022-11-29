Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.