Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.