Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.