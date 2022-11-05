Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Park Hills could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The Park Hills…
This evening in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light an…