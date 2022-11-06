Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clo…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's …
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees to…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Park Hills: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%…