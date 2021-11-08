Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. To…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix …
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sun…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The area will see g…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the …
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.