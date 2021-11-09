Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. To…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix …
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Park Hills: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Park Hills temperatures will reach the …
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should…
Park Hills's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. I…