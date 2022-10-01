The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Park Hills. It looks lik…
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a dra…
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. I…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …