Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.