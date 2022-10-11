Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
