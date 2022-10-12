The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
