The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 59% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area w…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's …
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. The fore…