The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
Today's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. The area w…
The Park Hills area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expec…
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect c…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees.…
This evening in Park Hills: Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. The fore…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Par…