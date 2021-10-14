Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.