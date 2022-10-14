The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
