Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.

