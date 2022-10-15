Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.