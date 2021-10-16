 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

