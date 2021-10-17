Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
