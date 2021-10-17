Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.