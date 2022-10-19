Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
