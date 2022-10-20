 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

