Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.