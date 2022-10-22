Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Park Hills folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear s…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 de…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Park Hills: Mainly clear. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls f…