Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.