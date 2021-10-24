Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.