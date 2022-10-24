Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. E…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear s…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills tempe…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.