Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will s…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. E…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Some wind is expect…
Park Hills folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
For the drive home in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Park Hills tempe…
This evening in Park Hills: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…