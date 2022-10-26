Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.