Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.