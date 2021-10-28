Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 84% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damagin…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.