Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.