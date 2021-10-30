Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damagin…
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 de…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
A nor’easter is an extratropical cyclone named for the strong northeasterly winds that blow across the northeastern U.S. and extreme eastern Canada.