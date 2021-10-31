Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Park Hills area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
Park Hills temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Damagin…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. We…