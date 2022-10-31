Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
