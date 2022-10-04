It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Park Hills area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Folks in the Park Hills area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
For the drive home in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Park Hills. I…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drasti…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.