Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

