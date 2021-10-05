Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.