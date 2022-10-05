Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
