 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News