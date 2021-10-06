The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Park Hills area can expe…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstor…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.