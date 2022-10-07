Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyjournalonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Park Hills will be warm. The fore…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hi…