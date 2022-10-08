Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
It will be a warm day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Park Hi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Park Hills community. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Park Hills: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Park Hills people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…