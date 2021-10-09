Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

The Park Hills area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyjournalonline.com.