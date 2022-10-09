Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Park Hills, MO

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Park Hills. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.