Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
