Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.