Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Park Hills area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Park Hills, MO
