Park Hills folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Park Hills, MO
